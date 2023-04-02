Rhea Ripley Defeats Charlotte Flair, Wins SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

The ending sequence of a brutal and physical match began when Ripley slammed Flair's head off the top of the ring post. That enabled the Australian to set up The Queen for the Riptide off the second rope, and she got the pin for the win.

Ripley earned her title shot by winning the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match. Remarkably, she went coast-to-coast as the No. 1 entrant, lasting for one hour, one minute and eight seconds, which is the all-time longest record for the women's contest.

With the victory, she had the choice to go after either the SmackDown or Raw Women's Championship, held by Flair and Bianca Belair, respectively.

Many expected the Judgment Day member to challenge Belair since they were both Raw Superstars who came up to the main roster at around the same time and have seemingly always been on a collision course.

Instead, though, she set her sights on Flair in hopes of getting revenge for what happened when they clashed at WrestleMania 36.

After The Queen won the 2020 women's Rumble, Ripley challenged her and offered to put the NXT Women's Championship on the line at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Flair accepted, marking the only time a Royal Rumble winner has cashed in their WrestleMania title shot on an NXT title.

The two went on it in a classic bout that is in the conversation for the greatest 'Mania women's match of all time. While Ripley nearly found a way to come out on top, Flair ultimately forced her to tap out.

Ripley bounced back the next year and beat Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, but her promos leading up to this year's Show of Shows suggested she always had designs on getting back at The Queen.

Doing so would be easier said than done since Flair is the most decorated female Superstar in WWE history, having held the SmackDown women's title seven times, the Raw title six times, the NXT women's title twice and the Divas Championship once.

Despite all of those accolades, Ripley was victorious at WrestleMania and is now in line to be the new face of the SmackDown women's division.

