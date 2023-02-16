Lakers Takeaways from 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

All season long, it was fair to wonder how hard the Lakers would push for roster reinforcements.

On the one hand, they had prime versions of James and Davis just itching for a competent supporting cast that would allow them to compete at a high level. On the other, there were enough questions about this club's ceiling to think it may never climb high enough to justify the sacrifice of long-term assets.

Well, worry no more.

While the Lakers didn't trade both of the future first-round picks at their disposal (2027 and 2029), they did send out the earlier one (with top-four protection smartly attached to it) in the deal that dumped Russell Westbrook and delivered D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. They also parted with three second-rounders in the Hachimura deal.

Perhaps most revealing of all, they reportedly put both firsts on the table in their offer for Kyrie Irving. The front office was ready, in other words, to make an all-in push if a player who warranted such an aggressive offer became available.

