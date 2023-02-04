Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Trade Framework Would Include Westbrook, '27, '29 Picks

A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

The framework for a potential deal involving Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers would involve Russell Westbrook heading east alongside L.A.'s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

"The Lakers have interest in acquiring Irving, according to multiple league sources who were granted anonymity to speak freely on the subject. The framework of a potential deal would be Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks — with the Lakers pushing to add lottery protection to at least one of them — in exchange for Irving and another Nets role player (likely Joe Harris), according to those sources. Depending on how the Nets value the Lakers' picks and what happens with Kevin Durant in the wake of this news, the Lakers could reroute one of their picks to a third team, who would then send additional players to Brooklyn to help the Nets remain competitive."

Irving first requested a trade Friday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday's edition of NBA Today that the Lakers are interested in Irving but have reservations about a long-term deal.

"The Lakers' position, from what I understand, is they've been interested in trading for Kyrie Irving but they're not so sure about trading for him and being obligated to give him a $200 million contract at season's end."

Irving is notably eligible for a four-year, $198 million extension, which he is looking for, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Charania also reported that the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are interested in bringing him aboard.

Andscape's Marc J. Spears added this on ESPN's NBA Today on Friday.

"I've been speaking to six different general managers today, and four of them said that Kyrie had little value, that they thought that maybe they could get some expiring contracts or some role players for him. Of the teams that they mention that could have interest, there was Dallas, Lakers, Miami and even the Chicago Bulls."

The NBA's trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Irving is set to become a free agent this summer after his $37 million player option for 2022-23 expires.

For the season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He and the Nets are scheduled to take the court next on Saturday at home versus the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook, who is also set to become a free agent next offseason, is playing out a $47.1 million player option. He is averaging 15.7 points, 7.6 assists and 6.3 boards per game.