Justin Fields Trade Rumors: Multiple GMs 'Fairly Convinced' Bears Will Deal QB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Justin Fields made strides in his development during the 2022 season, and it seemed like the Chicago Bears were ready to forge ahead with their young signal-caller in 2023.

However, the 2021 first-round pick's future with the Bears reportedly remains uncertain. According to Audacy's Jason La Canfora, multiple NFL general managers came out of the Senior Bowl "fairly convinced" Fields will be traded.

It wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see Fields traded by the Bears. The 23-year-old wasn't drafted by either general manager Ryan Poles or head coach Matt Eberflus.

Additionally, Poles told reporters in January that he wants to see Fields get better as a passer following a 2022 season that saw him complete 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Fields was arguably better with his legs, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

However, it's important to note that Fields didn't get much help from his pass-catchers in 2022 as Chicago lacked any high-end talent at receiver. Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown and Chase Claypool were Fields' top targets.

Beyond that trio, the Bears also used N'Keal Harry, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis at wideout, in addition to Cole Kmet at tight end.

Still, to find success in the NFL, a quarterback must show proficiency with his arm. That's been made clear by the likes of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Considering Chicago owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, it will have the chance to select any player it wants, including one of the top quarterbacks available, such as Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Young is the No. 8 ranked prospect and the top quarterback in the 2023 class, according to Bleacher Report's Scouting Department Big Board. Stroud is the No. 9-ranked prospect and second-best quarterback.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, has been one of the best passers in college football over the last two seasons. During the 2022 campaign, he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.