Steelers' Hypothetical Trades, Free-Agent Signings to Benefit Kenny Pickett in 2023

0 of 3

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers nailed the biggest decision they had to make last offseason.

No. 20 overall draft pick Kenny Pickett developed into a trustworthy starting quarterback throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Now the Steelers are tasked with making the right decisions to surround Pickett with the best offense possible to progress toward the postseason in 2023.

Pittsburgh already has a nice core in place for Pickett to work with. George Pickens looks like a star at wide receiver, and Diontae Johnson will join him to become the top two targets at the position.

Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth will be back for another season at running back and tight end, respectively, and Jaylen Warren appears to be a solid backup for Harris.

Mike Tomlin and his staff have to fill out the depth around Pickett so that the Steelers can compete with Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at the top of the AFC North.

Pittsburgh was one loss to the Miami Dolphins away from making the playoffs last season. Both teams finished at 9-8, but Miami owned the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The right improvements, whether they be through free agency or a trade, could elevate the Steelers to a wild-card position in Pickett's second season.