Roman Reigns vs. Who? Ranking the Best Options For WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Roman Reigns has been the unquestioned top star in professional wrestling for well over two years now, defending the top prizes in WWE in high-profile main events against the top stars in the company and, in one case, social media.

He has established himself as The Head of the Table beyond just a nickname and is poised to arrive at WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

But who should he compete against in the main event of wrestling's most storied extravaganza?

Sami Zayn, the lovable underdog he manipulated until the Honorary Uce could no longer take it? Cody Rhodes, the returning hero who conquered 29 other Superstars to earn his championship opportunity at WrestleMania?

Maybe it is someone else; a family member even.

Ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals and, even more urgently, this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event, take a look at these scenarios for Reigns on the big show, ranked from worst to best.