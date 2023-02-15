Roman Reigns vs. Who? Ranking the Best Options For WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Roman Reigns vs. Who? Ranking the Best Options For WWE WrestleMania 39 Main EventFebruary 15, 2023
Roman Reigns has been the unquestioned top star in professional wrestling for well over two years now, defending the top prizes in WWE in high-profile main events against the top stars in the company and, in one case, social media.
He has established himself as The Head of the Table beyond just a nickname and is poised to arrive at WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion.
But who should he compete against in the main event of wrestling's most storied extravaganza?
Sami Zayn, the lovable underdog he manipulated until the Honorary Uce could no longer take it? Cody Rhodes, the returning hero who conquered 29 other Superstars to earn his championship opportunity at WrestleMania?
Maybe it is someone else; a family member even.
Ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals and, even more urgently, this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event, take a look at these scenarios for Reigns on the big show, ranked from worst to best.
5. Roman Reigns Defends Both Nights
Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE programming since he returned in August 2020, amassing the top two championships in the company and starring in the most prominent storylines.
He has beaten every single challenger he has crossed paths with during that time, so it makes sense that, at an event in which he figures to see his championship reign ended, he would again be that centerpiece.
In this scenario, Reigns defends each of his two titles across both nights.
First, presumably against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Then, against Sami Zayn to pay off that particular storyline.
While some would rather see this play out, which would effectively split the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and give one belt to Raw while keeping the other on SmackDown, it is absolutely a cop-out.
Reigns has dominated in a way no man has since Hulk Hogan in the mid-to-late 1980s. He has been the undisputed guy in WWE, holding the title for an unprecedented stretch in this modern era. The idea of being cheapened by having him beaten twice just to split a title that probably never should have been unified in the first place would be a creative mistake and lessen the impact of any man beating him.
Say Cody beats him on night one...what does that do for Zayn on night two? Or vice versa?
It is a lose-lose scenario that fails to produce the electric atmosphere that Reigns' first major defeat, and pinfall loss since 2019, should.
This is the worst option and, rightfully, brings up the rear on this countdown.
4. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
To achieve this possibility, Reigns will have to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Saturday night in Montreal.
The dream match with The Rock has always been the match WWE officials have wanted and hoped for with Reigns but, to this point, have not been able to make happen. If there is any chance of that match occurring, Reigns cannot enter WrestleMania with the title.
Why?
Because the only way to get around the groundwork that has already been laid would be to screw both Rhodes and Zayn over to benefit a part-timer whose wishy-washy non-commitments left WWE to invest time and energy in stories that are, frankly, better.
If you take The American Nightmare and Zayn out of the equation for Dwayne, the audience will eat the story alive. Rock will not be greeted with the warm welcome backs that he has been in the past, thanks in large part to the audience's dismay over two guys they have emotionally invested in being tossed aside.
Peter Rosenberg tweeted a scenario that would seemingly work, as long as Rhodes and Zayn benefited from the main event spot.
The promo segment on Raw helped make a match that would seemingly never happen appear that much more possible. Again, though, if Rhodes and Zayn are cast aside in favor of The Rock headlining the show, the backlash will be real.
It's not really a position the biggest Hollywood star can afford to put himself in after recent negative press about Black Adam and reports of his behavior surrounding the film, as Tatiana Siegel of Variety detailed.
A double main event is rarely a bad scenario for WWE, but in this case, the negatives outweigh the positives, especially since Rock likely would not be coming back for any match that is not the headliner in Los Angeles.
3. Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns
The only reason this ranks as low as it does is that fans are gearing up for the match Saturday night at Elimination Chamber.
Running it back so quickly after fans have just emotionally invested in it the first time and expecting them to do it again would be a strategic mistake.
That it also excludes Rhodes from the equation is another issue as he won the Royal Rumble, has a ton of fan support behind him and would absolutely be the sympathetic babyface in this equation, something that would likely hurt the effect of a Zayn title win.
WWE has masterfully built two babyfaces that fans want to see succeed and win championship gold. Walking a fine line and not diminishing the effect of either man should be the company's main goal, and this one does not allow for that to happen.
2. Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns
There is absolutely an argument to be made for Zayn's inclusion in the WrestleMania main event, particularly after Monday's electric promo segment with Rhodes.
Here is a guy who has had to question whether he can beat Reigns and leave Montreal Saturday night at Elimination Chamber with the top prize in pro wrestling. The American Nightmare fired him up and gave him the verbal support he needed.
Zayn falling short at the upcoming premium live event, presumably by some underhanded nonsense from Solo Sikoa or Paul Heyman, then receiving another opportunity to accomplish a dream that felt unattainable just six months ago, is the type of story fans can invest in.
Some may argue that it diminishes the outcome of the match, with the potential for someone not named Reigns being pinned, but Triple H and Co. appear smart enough to know that has to be the endgame to this all.
Giving the audience just over a month to choose who they want as champion via red-hot promo segments and angles is hardly a bad thing. As wrestling history dictates, healthy competition breeds the best in the performers and the product as a whole. Let Zayn and Rhodes work their magic and see what happens.
A plausible, intriguing possibility, but still not the best option.
1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
You may be asking yourself how this scenario benefits Zayn.
To quote LA Knight, let me talk to ya.
Monday night, Zayn joined Rhodes in the middle of the ring for a promo in which the Royal Rumble winner talked up the current No. 1 contender and told him to go finish his story.
Assume Zayn does not, probably via some screwy finish. Imagine he confronts Rhodes the next night on Raw, says he knows now that he can beat Reigns for the title; knows what he is capable of and that is all he needed.
Imagine a scenario where Zayn tells Rhodes to go finish his story at WrestleMania and win the title that has eluded his family, but know that when he does, Zayn will be right there waiting for him.
It is a scenario that allows Zayn to stay present in the title picture while breaking off to go battle whoever cost him the title at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes heads to WrestleMania for his match with Reigns, wins the title, and when he does, WWE has the Zayn program to fall back on.
The most important element of any of these matches is not who beats Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the dominant run he has had, the company could concoct an emotional story for literally anyone on the roster to beat him. The question becomes what the follow-up is.
Without an effective follow-up, it was all for naught. We have seen it before, most notably with KofiMania, as management was ill-equipped to present Kofi Kingston as a legitimate champion and hurt his run.
Having that Zayn story to follow up with would be exactly what Rhodes and WWE as a whole need to continue building momentum coming out of what should be a historic WrestleMania 39.