Patrick Beverley Talks Lakers' Struggles: 'It Wasn't Basketball. It Was Other S--t.'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers and current free-agent guard Patrick Beverley spoke on the latest edition of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone and discussed why he felt L.A. didn't win more games this season (5:35 mark).

"It wasn't basketball. It wasn't basketball. It wasn't basketball. It was other s--t. But other s--t that you really can't like pin or point out. You know, comes and goes. You know, a little bit here, a little bit there."

Co-host Adam Ferrone followed up his question on why he felt L.A. didn't win more games by asking Beverley whether he thought "everything just didn't click in the right way."

"The vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off," Beverley said. "Inconsistent vibes lead to inconsistent play."

Last Thursday, the Lakers traded Beverley to the Orlando Magic, who has since been waived. Beverley played in and started 45 games for the Lakers, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

L.A. has struggled all season and sits 13th in the Western Conference with a 26-32 record despite a remarkable campaign from 38-year-old LeBron James (30.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 7.0 APG).

The Lakers recently made wholesale changes to their roster at the deadline in hopes of shaking things up. D'Angelo Russell, Mo Bamba, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley are in, while Russell Westbrook, Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are out.

We'll soon find out if the changes lead to better vibes and more consistent play, but the Lakers are running out of time to make a late-season run. They'll look to get on track Wednesday at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.