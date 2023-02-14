76ers Rumors: Mac McClung to Sign 2-Way Contract Ahead of 2023 NBA Dunk Contest

KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will sign Mac McClung to a two-way contract after starting the season with G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

McClung was set to become the first G League player ever to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest after accepting an invitation last month.

The 24-year-old reportedly will compete against Houston Rockets' KJ Martin, the New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy and the Portland Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe in the Feb. 18 event.

McClung is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for Delaware in the G League this season, starting nine of his 18 games.

The 24-year-old has only appeared in two NBA games in his career—one with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Chicago Bulls—totaling eight points across 25 minutes last season. He joined the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, but he was waived in October.

"I think we were interested in a more pass-first point guard," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "Letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac, and I think he's an NBA player."

The 76ers now provide an opportunity for McClung to prove himself for an NBA team.

Philadelphia entered Tuesday third in the Eastern Conference with a 37-19 record, although the squad could use additional backcourt depth after dealing away Matisse Thybulle before the deadline.

McClung has turned heads throughout his career thanks to his eye-popping dunks, helping him gain 820,000 followers on Instagram and over 47,000 on TikTok.