    Report: Luka Dončić Has 'Remained Far from Contemplating' Future with Mavericks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 2: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks goes to the basket as Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans defends in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Luka Dončić has no plans on leaving the Dallas Mavericks anytime soon.

    Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Dončić has "remained far from contemplating any future with another franchise" amid rumors about the pressure facing the Mavericks to bring a costar to Dallas.

