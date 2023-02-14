Report: Luka Dončić Has 'Remained Far from Contemplating' Future with Mavericks

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Luka Dončić has no plans on leaving the Dallas Mavericks anytime soon.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Dončić has "remained far from contemplating any future with another franchise" amid rumors about the pressure facing the Mavericks to bring a costar to Dallas.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.