    NBA Rumors: Suns Expected to Pursue Fred VanVleet If Raptors PG Hits Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 12: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors sits on the scorers table during the game against the Detroit Pistons on February 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns made the biggest splash ahead of last Thursday's NBA trade deadline, landing Kevin Durant. And they may be the frontrunners to make another big move come the summer.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said, and were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer."

