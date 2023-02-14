Jeff Saturday Thanks Colts for Interim HC Opportunity After Shane Steichen Hire

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday thanked the organization for the opportunity on Tuesday after news broke that Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen had been hired for the full-time gig.

Saturday said, in part:

"I'm so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys. I appreciate the coaches for all of your time, energy and effort. To all of the players, laying it out there each and every week, I can't tell you how much I respect and appreciate what each and every player—not only for the Colts, but the NFL—do, and what they put on the line each and every week. It was an absolute blessing. I look fondly upon it. Wish we would've done better, but ultimately that is where it is. So I want to wish Coach Steichen the best of luck. I'm still a huge Colt fan and pulling for you guys."

