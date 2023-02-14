Raiders Rumors: 'Rumblings' LV Will Trade, Release Vets to Fit Josh McDaniels' Mold

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders could begin a significant roster overhaul after finishing 6-11 in 2022.

"There are rumblings that Las Vegas will reset parts of its roster in the mold of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. "It wouldn't surprise if the Raiders trade or release a few veterans as a result."

The Raiders are already planning to release longtime quarterback Derek Carr before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal will save Las Vegas $29.25 million against the cap for 2023, per Spotrac.

Even before moving Carr, the Raiders currently rank ninth in the NFL with $17.5 million in cap space available, per Spotrac.

The problem is there isn't much cap flexibility surrounding the other highest-paid players on the roster. Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Kolton Miller and Davante Adams would leave more than $20 million in dead cap if they were released.

Hunter Renfrow has a $13.1 million cap hit and would leave $11.7 million in dead cap if he was released. A trade could save $5.8 million, but the wideout's value dropped significantly after finishing with a career-low 330 yards on 36 catches last year.

The Raiders still need to save money where they can if they want to upgrade a team that was a major disappointment in McDaniels' first season. Las Vegas reached the playoffs in 2021 before adding high-profile players like Adams and Jones, but the team fell well short of expectations.

The No. 7 overall draft pick could be valuable to add an impact player, but there will likely be many more changes before the start of 2023.