NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart Will Race Full Season in NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster

AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart will look to conquer a different form of racing this year, as he announced Tuesday that he will run the full NHRA drag racing schedule in 2023.

Stewart noted that he will drive a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing and will be sponsored by Mobil 1, which previously sponsored him in NASCAR.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Stewart made his NHRA debut in October and finished in second, losing by just 0.0002 seconds.

While Stewart is best known for his exploits in NASCAR, he owns an NHRA team that has entries in Top Fuel and Funny Car. He said he wants to "keep learning about the sport and have the opportunity to go compete more this year with a team I really enjoy."

The 51-year-old Stewart made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 1999 and began as a full-time driver right out of the gates in the iconic No. 20 Home Depot car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Over the course of an 18-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing and later his own Stewart-Haas Racing, Stewart won three NASCAR Cup Series points championships, making him one of only nine drivers to win at least three titles.

Stewart also won 49 career Cup Series races, placing him 15th on the all-time list.

Prior to making the switch to NASCAR, Stewart was an IndyCar star. He is the only driver in history to win championships in both NASCAR and IndyCar, where he won the league championship in 1997.

Stewart can add to his incredible resume with an NHRA title, although he said Tuesday that he is unsure how realistic of a goal that is in 2023:

"It's hard to sit there and know what expectations we should have for the year. I think as long as I keep learning more and more as I go by trying to be more consistent with driving the car, keep it in the groove, trying to stay consistent on reaction times and improve reaction times, those are all goals for me. I want to keep learning and get better every weekend and every race we go to."

Although Stewart retired as a NASCAR driver after the 2016 season, he has remained busy in retirement.

In addition to helping run his Stewart-Haas Racing team in NASCAR, Stewart owns teams in multiple other racing series and has continued to race in other smaller series, primarily in sprint cars.

Stewart was also inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2019, the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020 and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2022.

His debut as a full-time NHRA driver will come next month at the the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.