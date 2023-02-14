WAC Forfeits NMSU Men's Basketball Team's Remaining Games Amid Hazing Allegations

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Western Athletic Conference announced Monday night that the New Mexico State University men's basketball team will forfeit the final six games of the 2022-23 season after the school decided to cancel its remaining games.

According to ESPN, New Mexico State made the call to end its season prematurely after a police report cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

NMSU was scheduled to face California Baptist, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Grand Canyon and Tarleton one time each and Abilene Christian twice. Those teams will be awarded conference wins for the games against New Mexico State, but the NCAA will not count the wins toward the teams' overall records.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.