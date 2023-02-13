Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs' Andy Reid Among Greatest Coaches After 2nd Super Bowl Title

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes believes Sunday's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was a legacy-defining achievement for head coach Andy Reid.

"Winning the second Super Bowl, which kind of cements him as the one of the greatest coaches of all time if he wasn't already," Mahomes said Monday.

Prior to the 2019 season, Reid had the distinction of being one of the best coaches in recent history without a Super Bowl victory to his name.

The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't get over the hump during his 14 years there, falling short in their only Super Bowl trip in 2004. His Chiefs run was following the same pattern. Kansas City won at least 10 games in five of his first six years but couldn't make a breakthrough.

The 64-year-old finally got the monkey off his back in 2019 as Kansas City came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Now that the Chiefs have done it again, people might start revisiting Reid's career a bit.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Bill Belichick has an almost unassailable case as the best NFL coach ever. In addition to his eight Super Bowl rings (six as a head coach and two as a defensive coordinator), it could be a matter of time before he passes Don Shula's all-time wins mark between the regular season and playoffs.

But Reid is firmly inserting himself in with the best of the rest. He turned the Eagles and Chiefs into consistent winners, and he has helped Mahomes almost redefine the quarterback position.

At this point, it's probably tougher to argue Reid isn't in that upper echelon at his profession.