Patriots' Bill Belichick Ties George Halas for 2nd on NFL's All-Time Wins List

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tied George Halas for the second-most wins across the NFL regular season and playoffs with Sunday's 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Belichick is now 23 wins away from tying Don Shula's all-time mark.

Bailey Zappe led the way for New England in his second career start. He finished 24-of-34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Rhamondre Stevenson also helped move the chains, running for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Pats defense, meanwhile, forced four turnovers and held the Browns to 328 total yards.

A pair of giveaways put the final nail in Cleveland's coffin. Chester Rogers muffed a punt with 4:41 left, and Jacoby Brissett fumbled while getting sacked at the 4:06 mark. Both led to Patriots touchdowns as the road team pulled away.

For Belichick, win No. 324 might have felt a little sweeter since he probably relishes anytime he can get the better of the franchise that let him go after the 1995 season, even if the figures responsible for the move have long left Cleveland.

Any argument about the greatest of all time is subjective, yet it's hard to argue against Belichick as the best coach to grace an NFL sideline.

The 70-year-old has six Super Bowl titles at a time when parity makes building a dynasty almost impossible. Assuming he's willing to go a few more seasons, it will only be a matter of time before he wrests the wins record away from Shula as well.