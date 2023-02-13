Chiefs' Mecole Hardman, Girlfriend Chariah Gordon Welcome 1st Child After Super Bowl

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a lot to celebrate Sunday night. Not only did his team erase 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII, but his girlfriend also gave birth to their first child.

Hardman wasn't playing in the game due to a pelvis injury that put him on injured reserve. So, he was able to be present for the birth of his son.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, Hardman tweeted out that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, was going into labor.

Hardman, who announced the pregnancy in October, took to Instagram a few hours after the game ended to post about the birth of his son.

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion, Hardman was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 draft and was named an All-Pro during his rookie season.