WWE 2K23 Full Roster Revealed, Including Bad Bunny and 'Ruthless Aggression Pack'February 13, 2023
There will be no shortage of star power in the WWE 2K23 roster.
On Monday, the game revealed its full roster with 100 playable characters, including legends such as The Rock, John Cena and Hulk Hogan to go with today's wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.
Here is a look at the full roster:
Roster
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Alba Fyre
Alexa Bliss
Aliyah
André the Giant
Angel Garza
Angelo Dawkins
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Austin Theory
Axiom
Batista
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Beth Phoenix
Bianca Belair
Big Boss Man
Big E
Bobby Lashley
Boogeyman
Booker T
Braun Strowman
Bret "The Hit Man" Hart
Brie Bella
British Bulldog
Brock Lesnar
Bron Breakker
Bruno Sammartino
Brutus Creed
Butch
Cactus Jack
Cameron Grimes
Carmella
Carmelo Hayes
Cedric Alexander
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Chyna
Cody Rhodes
Commander Azeez
Cora Jade
Cruz Del Toro
Dakota Kai
Damian Priest
Dana Brooke
Dexter Lumis
Diesel
DOINK
Dolph Ziggler
Dominik Mysterio
Doudrop
Drew Gulak
Drew McIntyre
Eddie Guerrero
Edge
Elias
Eric Bischoff
Erik
Ezekiel
Faarooq
Giovanni Vinci
Finn Bálor
Gigi Dolin
Goldberg
Grayson Waller
Happy Corbin
Hollywood Hogan
Hulk Hogan
Humberto Carillo
The Hurricane
Ilja Dragunov
Indi Hartwell
IYO SKY
Ivar
Jacy Jayne
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
JD McDonagh
Jerry "The King" Lawler
Jey Uso
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
Jimmy Uso
Jinder Mahal
Joaquin Wilde
JBL
John Cena
Julius Creed
Kane
Karrion Kross
Katana Chance
Kayden Carter
Kevin Nash
Kevin Owens
Kofi Kingston
Kurt Angle
LA Knight
Lacey Evans
Liv Morgan
Lita
Logan Paul
Ludwig Kaiser
MACE
“Macho Man” Randy Savage
Madcap Moss
Mansoor
Matt Riddle
Maryse
Molly Holly
Montez Ford
Mr. McMahon
Mustafa Ali
MVP
Natalya
Nikki A.S.H.
Nikki Bella
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
Omos
Otis
Queen Zelina
Randy Orton
Raquel Rodriguez
Razor Ramon
Reggie
Rey Mysterio
Rhea Ripley
Rick Boogs
Ricochet
Ridge Holland
Rikishi
Rob Van Dam
Robert Roode
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Roxanne Perez
R-Truth
Sami Zayn
Santos Escobar
Scarlett
Scott Hall
Seth Rollins
Shane McMahon
Shanky
Shawn Michaels
Shayna Bazler
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Shotzi
Solo Sikoa
Sonya Deville
Stacy Keibler
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Stephanie McMahon
Syxx
Tamina
T-BAR
Ted DiBiase
The Miz
The Rock
Titus O’Neil
Tommaso Ciampa
Triple H
Trish Stratus
Tyler Bate
Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
Undertaker
Vader
Veer Mahaan
GUNTHER
Wes Lee
Xavier Woods
Xia Li
X-Pac
Yokozuna
Zoey Stark
RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK
- Brock Lesnar '01
- The Prototype
- Randy Orton '02
- Leviathan
BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK
- Bad Bunny
A number of things jump out from the roster, including the WWE 2K debut of Grammy-winning recording artist Bad Bunny.
While Bad Bunny is best known for his music, he impressed in the ring during WrestleMania 37 and was an entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match. Gamers will have the opportunity to use him as a controllable character.
Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Alba Fyre and Cora Jade are among the other notable names making their WWE 2K roster debuts.
Cena will be on the cover of the game.
The Icon and Deluxe editions of WWE 2K23 will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on March 14, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will be available on March 17.
