WWE 2K23 Full Roster Revealed, Including Bad Bunny and 'Ruthless Aggression Pack'

There will be no shortage of star power in the WWE 2K23 roster.

On Monday, the game revealed its full roster with 100 playable characters, including legends such as The Rock, John Cena and Hulk Hogan to go with today's wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

Here is a look at the full roster:

Roster

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Aliyah

André the Giant

Angel Garza

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bret "The Hit Man" Hart

Brie Bella

British Bulldog

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Butch

Cactus Jack

Cameron Grimes

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dexter Lumis

Diesel

DOINK

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ezekiel

Faarooq

Giovanni Vinci

Finn Bálor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Happy Corbin

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Humberto Carillo

The Hurricane

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

IYO SKY

Ivar

Jacy Jayne

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JD McDonagh

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jey Uso

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Joaquin Wilde

JBL

John Cena

Julius Creed

Kane

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Liv Morgan

Lita

Logan Paul

Ludwig Kaiser

MACE

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Madcap Moss

Mansoor

Matt Riddle

Maryse

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Bazler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Stephanie McMahon

Syxx

Tamina

T-BAR

Ted DiBiase

The Miz

The Rock

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Veer Mahaan

GUNTHER

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

X-Pac

Yokozuna

Zoey Stark

RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK

Brock Lesnar '01

The Prototype

Randy Orton '02

Leviathan

BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK

Bad Bunny

A number of things jump out from the roster, including the WWE 2K debut of Grammy-winning recording artist Bad Bunny.

While Bad Bunny is best known for his music, he impressed in the ring during WrestleMania 37 and was an entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match. Gamers will have the opportunity to use him as a controllable character.

Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Alba Fyre and Cora Jade are among the other notable names making their WWE 2K roster debuts.

Cena will be on the cover of the game.

The Icon and Deluxe editions of WWE 2K23 will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on March 14, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will be available on March 17.

