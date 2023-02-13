X

    WWE 2K23 Full Roster Revealed, Including Bad Bunny and 'Ruthless Aggression Pack'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    There will be no shortage of star power in the WWE 2K23 roster.

    On Monday, the game revealed its full roster with 100 playable characters, including legends such as The Rock, John Cena and Hulk Hogan to go with today's wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

    Here is a look at the full roster:

    Roster

    AJ Styles

    Akira Tozawa

    Alba Fyre

    Alexa Bliss

    Aliyah

    André the Giant

    Angel Garza

    Angelo Dawkins

    Apollo Crews

    Asuka

    Austin Theory

    Axiom

    Batista

    Bayley

    Becky Lynch

    Beth Phoenix

    Bianca Belair

    Big Boss Man

    Big E

    Bobby Lashley

    Boogeyman

    Booker T

    Braun Strowman

    Bret "The Hit Man" Hart

    Brie Bella

    British Bulldog

    Brock Lesnar

    Bron Breakker

    Bruno Sammartino

    Brutus Creed

    Butch

    Cactus Jack

    Cameron Grimes

    Carmella

    Carmelo Hayes

    Cedric Alexander

    Chad Gable

    Charlotte Flair

    Chyna

    Cody Rhodes

    Commander Azeez

    Cora Jade

    Cruz Del Toro

    Dakota Kai

    Damian Priest

    Dana Brooke

    Dexter Lumis

    Diesel

    DOINK

    Dolph Ziggler

    Dominik Mysterio

    Doudrop

    Drew Gulak

    Drew McIntyre

    Eddie Guerrero

    Edge

    Elias

    Eric Bischoff

    Erik

    Ezekiel

    Faarooq

    Giovanni Vinci

    Finn Bálor

    Gigi Dolin

    Goldberg

    Grayson Waller

    Happy Corbin

    Hollywood Hogan

    Hulk Hogan

    Humberto Carillo

    The Hurricane

    Ilja Dragunov

    Indi Hartwell

    IYO SKY

    Ivar

    Jacy Jayne

    Jake “The Snake” Roberts

    JD McDonagh

    Jerry "The King" Lawler

    Jey Uso

    Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

    Jimmy Uso

    Jinder Mahal

    Joaquin Wilde

    JBL

    John Cena

    Julius Creed

    Kane

    Karrion Kross

    Katana Chance

    Kayden Carter

    Kevin Nash

    Kevin Owens

    Kofi Kingston

    Kurt Angle

    LA Knight

    Lacey Evans

    Liv Morgan

    Lita

    Logan Paul

    Ludwig Kaiser

    MACE

    “Macho Man” Randy Savage

    Madcap Moss

    Mansoor

    Matt Riddle

    Maryse

    Molly Holly

    Montez Ford

    Mr. McMahon

    Mustafa Ali

    MVP

    Natalya

    Nikki A.S.H.

    Nikki Bella

    Nikkita Lyons

    Noam Dar

    Omos

    Otis

    Queen Zelina

    Randy Orton

    Raquel Rodriguez

    Razor Ramon

    Reggie

    Rey Mysterio

    Rhea Ripley

    Rick Boogs

    Ricochet

    Ridge Holland

    Rikishi

    Rob Van Dam

    Robert Roode

    Roman Reigns

    Ronda Rousey

    Rowdy Roddy Piper

    Roxanne Perez

    R-Truth

    Sami Zayn

    Santos Escobar

    Scarlett

    Scott Hall

    Seth Rollins

    Shane McMahon

    Shanky

    Shawn Michaels

    Shayna Bazler

    Sheamus

    Shelton Benjamin

    Shinsuke Nakamura

    Shotzi

    Solo Sikoa

    Sonya Deville

    Stacy Keibler

    “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

    Stephanie McMahon

    Syxx

    Tamina

    T-BAR

    Ted DiBiase

    The Miz

    The Rock

    Titus O’Neil

    Tommaso Ciampa

    Triple H

    Trish Stratus

    Tyler Bate

    Ultimate Warrior

    Umaga

    Undertaker

    Vader

    Veer Mahaan

    GUNTHER

    Wes Lee

    Xavier Woods

    Xia Li

    X-Pac

    Yokozuna

    Zoey Stark

    RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK

    • Brock Lesnar '01
    • The Prototype
    • Randy Orton '02
    • Leviathan

    BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK

    • Bad Bunny

    A number of things jump out from the roster, including the WWE 2K debut of Grammy-winning recording artist Bad Bunny.

    While Bad Bunny is best known for his music, he impressed in the ring during WrestleMania 37 and was an entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match. Gamers will have the opportunity to use him as a controllable character.

    Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Alba Fyre and Cora Jade are among the other notable names making their WWE 2K roster debuts.

    Cena will be on the cover of the game.

    The Icon and Deluxe editions of WWE 2K23 will be available on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on March 14, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will be available on March 17.

