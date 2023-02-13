X

    Chiefs' Andy Reid Called 'Corn Dog' Play for Mahomes, Toney Go-Ahead TD in Super Bowl

    Francisco RosaFebruary 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs after making a five yard touchdown catch during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    It wouldn't be a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl without Andy Reid's signature creativity. And with the game on the line, down 27-21 on the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, the head coach had only one thing on his mind: Corn Dog.

    But, it wasn't the deep-fried carnival food Reid was thinking about; Corn Dog is the name of one of his favorites plays on his billboard-sized play sheet.

    Speaking with NBC's Peter King following his team's win, Reid broke down the Kadarius Toney touchdown that was the go-ahead score for Kansas City and gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game, a lead they'd never surrender.

    NFL @NFL

    TIE GAME. HERE WE GO.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m">https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m</a> <a href="https://t.co/kibzBw5WYe">pic.twitter.com/kibzBw5WYe</a>

    After allowing Philadelphia to score on four drives of 60 or more yards, Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy saw a golden opportunity to take the lead and put their team in the driver's seat.

    The play was basically a run-pass option, according to Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have handed the ball off to Jerick McKinnon, depending on how Eagles cornerback Darius Slay defended Toney.

    Confused by the pre-snap motion, Slay left Toney, who broke to the flat alone to earn and easy six points.

    Kansas City would run a similar play with Skyy Moore on another touchdown later in the quarter that used the same concept.

    732 Studios @732_studios

    Nothing but open space for Sky Moore <br> <a href="https://t.co/hPnitTv0MC">pic.twitter.com/hPnitTv0MC</a>

    When King asked Bieniemy about the play and the reason for its unique name, his answer was short and to the point.

    "Well, we like to eat," he said.