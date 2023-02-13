Chiefs' Andy Reid Called 'Corn Dog' Play for Mahomes, Toney Go-Ahead TD in Super Bowl

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl without Andy Reid's signature creativity. And with the game on the line, down 27-21 on the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, the head coach had only one thing on his mind: Corn Dog.

But, it wasn't the deep-fried carnival food Reid was thinking about; Corn Dog is the name of one of his favorites plays on his billboard-sized play sheet.

Speaking with NBC's Peter King following his team's win, Reid broke down the Kadarius Toney touchdown that was the go-ahead score for Kansas City and gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game, a lead they'd never surrender.

After allowing Philadelphia to score on four drives of 60 or more yards, Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy saw a golden opportunity to take the lead and put their team in the driver's seat.

The play was basically a run-pass option, according to Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have handed the ball off to Jerick McKinnon, depending on how Eagles cornerback Darius Slay defended Toney.

Confused by the pre-snap motion, Slay left Toney, who broke to the flat alone to earn and easy six points.

Kansas City would run a similar play with Skyy Moore on another touchdown later in the quarter that used the same concept.

When King asked Bieniemy about the play and the reason for its unique name, his answer was short and to the point.

"Well, we like to eat," he said.