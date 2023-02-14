Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 284

2 of 4

5. Leon Edwards

4. Israel Adesanya

3. Kamaru Usman

2. Islam Makhachev

1. Alexander Volkanovski

The whole premise of pound-for-pound is, by nature, subjective. However, most people seem to have forgotten what it is actually supposed to mean. I, for one, had my eyes opened to the real meaning of pound-for-pound by my former colleague, esteemed combat sports analyst Jack Slack.

As Mr. Slack explained in many articles over the years we worked together at Vice Media's defunct Fightland project, pound-for-pound is not about who has the longest win streak. It's about who has the best skillset when things like size and weight are removed from the equation.

That is why Israel Adesanya is still ranked ahead of Alex Pereira on our list, despite suffering a knockout loss to the Brazilian late last year. That's why Kamaru Usman is still ranked ahead of Leon Edwards, despite losing to the Brit earlier in 2022. It's also why we're keeping Alexander Volkanovski in the No. 1 spot despite his decision loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

The fact is that, despite their recent losses, Adesanya, Usman and Volkanovski would beat just about everybody in a world where every UFC fighter was the same size. In fact, Volkanovski only reaffirmed that in his losing effort to Makhachev. While the judges didn't see it his way, he clearly won at least two rounds and was competitive for the duration against a much larger opponent. If pound-for-pound is about who has the best skills when size and weight are removed from the equation, there is no better indicator of where a fighter stands on the list than seeing how they perform against a bigger fighter. Volkanovski performed well against Makhachev—well enough to win the fight in the eyes of some fans—so he's staying put at No. 1.

Of course, we've got to give Makhachev his props as well. We had the Russian at No. 5 before UFC 284—a sizzling hot take given that the UFC had him at No. 2. However, he has never looked better than he did against Volkanovski. He reaffirmed that he's one of the best grapplers in the sport, he showed massively improved stand-up by hurting the featherweight champ on the feet, and he also showed that he has the cardio to fight for five rounds.

In other words, it's now clear that, in a world where every fighter is the same size, he would beat almost everybody—but probably not Volkanovski.