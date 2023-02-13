X

    Chiefs' Andy Reid on Retirement Rumors After Super Bowl: 'Good with What I'm Doing'

    Erin WalshFebruary 13, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again, and the longtime head coach doesn't appear to have any retirement plans this offseason despite rumors saying otherwise.

    "I'm good with what I'm doing," Reid said after Kansas City's 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

    When the NFL GameDay crew brought up the retirement rumors to Reid postgame, he also essentially shut them down, saying, "I think I am going to hang around."

    "That's what I'm talking about right there," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added when Reid said he'd be sticking around.

    "I think I am going to hang around" <br><br>Coach Andy Reid isn't going anywhere <a href="https://t.co/iw6W05dnLj">pic.twitter.com/iw6W05dnLj</a>

