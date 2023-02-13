Super Bowl MVP 2023: Key Stats, Twitter Reaction and More for Patrick Mahomes

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second Super Bowl MVP award after leading his team to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards on six carries (he had four for 51 before two late kneeldowns).

He did that despite playing through a low Grade 2 high ankle sprain suffered during the team's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 21.

The two-time NFL MVP appeared to suffer an aggravation of the injury late in the second quarter of the game after a scramble. He was sacked on the next play and limped off the field. Backup Chad Henne began warming up.

Things appeared bleak for the Chiefs heading into halftime down 24-14 with Mahomes injured, but the superstar guided his team to victory thanks to four scoring drives.

Two of them ended with Mahomes touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter.

The latter score led to a 35-27 edge, but the Eagles tied the game up after quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a two-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Undeterred, Mahomes led Kansas City on a 12-play, 66-yard drive capped by a Harrison Butker 27-yard field goal to win the game. That included a clutch 26-yard scramble to put the ball at the Eagles' 17-yard line.

Ultimately, Mahomes showed why he's the NFL's best and most valuable player once again. This year showcased his greatness, and he became the first player since St. Louis Rams signal-caller Kurt Warner to win the regular-season and Super Bowl MVP in the same year (1999).

And with that, Mahomes and the Chiefs regained their perch atop the NFL. They can match the 2014-2018 New England Patriots with three Super Bowls in five seasons if they collect another Lombardi Trophy in 2023.