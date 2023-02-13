X

    Super Bowl MVP 2023: Key Stats, Twitter Reaction and More for Patrick Mahomes

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second Super Bowl MVP award after leading his team to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

    NFL @NFL

    He's that dude. 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> <a href="https://t.co/eb5M81DUig">pic.twitter.com/eb5M81DUig</a>

    Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards on six carries (he had four for 51 before two late kneeldowns).

    He did that despite playing through a low Grade 2 high ankle sprain suffered during the team's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 21.

    The two-time NFL MVP appeared to suffer an aggravation of the injury late in the second quarter of the game after a scramble. He was sacked on the next play and limped off the field. Backup Chad Henne began warming up.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Patrick Mahomes limps off the field after getting tackled.<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowlLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowlLVII</a> on FOX and the FOX Sports App: <a href="https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv">https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv</a> <a href="https://t.co/AoPYVvzIg4">pic.twitter.com/AoPYVvzIg4</a>

    Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor

    In my five years covering the Chiefs, I've never seen that type of painful reaction from Patrick Mahomes.<br><br>Chad Henne is warming up.

    Things appeared bleak for the Chiefs heading into halftime down 24-14 with Mahomes injured, but the superstar guided his team to victory thanks to four scoring drives.

    Two of them ended with Mahomes touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    TONEY TIME BABY ⏰ <a href="https://t.co/ZY5ziwBsu6">pic.twitter.com/ZY5ziwBsu6</a>

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    SKYY'S ARE CLEAR ☀️ <a href="https://t.co/GGCQvS0gs9">pic.twitter.com/GGCQvS0gs9</a>

    The latter score led to a 35-27 edge, but the Eagles tied the game up after quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a two-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion.

    Undeterred, Mahomes led Kansas City on a 12-play, 66-yard drive capped by a Harrison Butker 27-yard field goal to win the game. That included a clutch 26-yard scramble to put the ball at the Eagles' 17-yard line.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    That's our quarterback. <a href="https://t.co/6Wt4n9zunN">pic.twitter.com/6Wt4n9zunN</a>

    Ultimately, Mahomes showed why he's the NFL's best and most valuable player once again. This year showcased his greatness, and he became the first player since St. Louis Rams signal-caller Kurt Warner to win the regular-season and Super Bowl MVP in the same year (1999).

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion at age 27.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Patrick Mahomes' five-year resume is flat-out ridiculous.<br><br>Witnessing greatness. <a href="https://t.co/U4CcExxjOo">pic.twitter.com/U4CcExxjOo</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Patrick Mahomes in the postseason:<br><br>- 72/100 (72%)<br>- 703 passing yards<br>- 7 TDs <br>- 0 INTs<br>- Super Bowl MVP<br><br>And he did a majority of it with a high-ankle sprain, an injury that typically sidelines players multiple weeks. <a href="https://t.co/GZWVDkNzIM">pic.twitter.com/GZWVDkNzIM</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Patrick Mahomes down 10 in the 2nd half<br><br>♦️ 13/14 (one throwaway) <br>♦️ 126 total yards<br>♦️ 4 straight scoring drives <br>♦️ 133.9 passer rating <a href="https://t.co/GK1DXZ93ep">pic.twitter.com/GK1DXZ93ep</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Patrick Mahomes completed 13 of 14 passes for 93 yards &amp; 2 TD after suffering an ankle injury in the 2nd quarter, averaging +0.65 EPA per dropback (+18.5% CPOE).<br><br>Passing EPA since 2018 (incl. playoffs):<br><br>🥇 Mahomes: +792.1<br>🥈 Aaron Rodgers: +302.3<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/53B5318xsm">pic.twitter.com/53B5318xsm</a>

    Chris Simms @CSimmsQB

    Patrick Mahomes is amazing. Has now gone 2-1 in Super Bowls while being on the less-talented team in all three.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    FIVE YEARS. <br><br>2 MVPS<br><br>2 SUPER BOWL MVPS<br><br>THE BEST START TO A CAREER WE'VE EVER SEEN. <br><br>PATRICK BLEEPING MAHOMES

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    This is the Mahomes legacy game. <br><br>Down 10, in a ton of pain, against a terrific team, and the Chiefs score 24 points on four second-half drives to win the Super Bowl

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    Experience beats talent sometimes! Great game!! Mahomes building a great legacy !! Man is Great!

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    Patrick Mahomes become bulletproof against a bunch of dumb, embarrassing, boring, pathetic offseason narratives for a while.

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    That will go down as one of the best postseason performances ever. Patrick Lavon Mahomes on one ankle.

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a>‼️‼️ well deserved my brotha!!!

    And with that, Mahomes and the Chiefs regained their perch atop the NFL. They can match the 2014-2018 New England Patriots with three Super Bowls in five seasons if they collect another Lombardi Trophy in 2023.