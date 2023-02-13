X

    Jalen Hurts Fumble, Nick Bolton's TD for Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Stuns NFL Twitter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 13, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

    A stunning turn of events occurred in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' fumble for a 36-yard touchdown.

    NFL @NFL

    CHIEFS TIE IT BACK UP WITH A SCOOP AND SCORE<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m">https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m</a> <a href="https://t.co/3uHVnyCwfW">pic.twitter.com/3uHVnyCwfW</a>

    Holding a 14-7 lead, the Eagles faced a 3rd-and-1 from the Chiefs' 47, but a false start knocked them back five yards. Hurts tried a quarterback keeper for the first down, but Bolton met him in the backfield. The signal-caller then dropped the ball, which Bolton returned for a scoop and score en route to a 14-all tie.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Looked like Hurts was trying to switch the ball into his outside arm there, and Nick Bolton got on him too fast, and he lost it. Big missed opportunity for Philly.

    Naturally, the sudden change dramatically increased the Chiefs' chances of winning.

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    After a false start puts the Eagles in 3rd &amp; 6, Nick Bolton picks up Jalen Hurts' fumble and runs it back 36 yards for a touchdown.<br><br>The Chiefs win probability increased from 27.0% to 54.0% (+27.0%) as a result of the scoop-and-score.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBLVII?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBLVII</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://t.co/7CA2FiX8fS">pic.twitter.com/7CA2FiX8fS</a>

    Twitter reacted to the massive play:

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    This Super Bowl script has been wild

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    The false start that turned around a Super Bowl? Maybe. Holy crap, bad play by Hurts.

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Script writers in their bag with that one.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Wow!! What a sudden turn of events. Scoop and score for the Chiefs

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    That's a mistake that Jalen can not make. The false start and now the fumble. Scoop and score KC. Huge flip of momentum.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    That's an insane turn. Isaac Seuamlo false start on third and automatic becomes a Jalen Hurts fumble and Chiefs touchdown when the defenses sniff out QB draw.<br><br>We are tied up at 14. My stomach, incidentally, is also tied in knots.

    Elle Duncan @elleduncanESPN

    oh nooo he just dropped it..

    Hurts bounced back quickly, however, leading the Eagles on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by his own four-yard touchdown rush and the point after for a 21-14 advantage.