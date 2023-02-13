Jalen Hurts Fumble, Nick Bolton's TD for Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Stuns NFL Twitter

Jalen Hurts Fumble, Nick Bolton's TD for Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Stuns NFL TwitterFebruary 13, 2023
A stunning turn of events occurred in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' fumble for a 36-yard touchdown.
Holding a 14-7 lead, the Eagles faced a 3rd-and-1 from the Chiefs' 47, but a false start knocked them back five yards. Hurts tried a quarterback keeper for the first down, but Bolton met him in the backfield. The signal-caller then dropped the ball, which Bolton returned for a scoop and score en route to a 14-all tie.
Naturally, the sudden change dramatically increased the Chiefs' chances of winning.
Hurts bounced back quickly, however, leading the Eagles on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by his own four-yard touchdown rush and the point after for a 21-14 advantage.