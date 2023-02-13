Jalen Hurts Fumble, Nick Bolton's TD for Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Stuns NFL Twitter

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

A stunning turn of events occurred in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' fumble for a 36-yard touchdown.

Holding a 14-7 lead, the Eagles faced a 3rd-and-1 from the Chiefs' 47, but a false start knocked them back five yards. Hurts tried a quarterback keeper for the first down, but Bolton met him in the backfield. The signal-caller then dropped the ball, which Bolton returned for a scoop and score en route to a 14-all tie.

Naturally, the sudden change dramatically increased the Chiefs' chances of winning.

Twitter reacted to the massive play:

Hurts bounced back quickly, however, leading the Eagles on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by his own four-yard touchdown rush and the point after for a 21-14 advantage.