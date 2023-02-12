Robert Kraft Will 'Never' Sell Patriots; Team Will Stay with Family for 'Decades'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has no intentions of ever selling the franchise, saying during an appearance Friday on FOX Business that he hopes the team will stay in the family for decades (h/t ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio).

"We've set it up so that it hopefully stays in the family for many decades to come," Kraft said.

He added: "After my family, the New England Patriots are the most important thing in my life. It's not a business, it's really part of my family. ... I love being in the locker room, being around the players. I just pinch myself that I've been so privileged to own a franchise in my hometown."

The value of NFL franchises continues to rise, which has resulted in some owners cashing out on their investments. For example, the Denver Broncos were sold to the Walton-Penner Group in June for $4.65 billion. Pat Bowlen, Denver's previous owner, bought the team for $78 million in 1984.

If the Patriots were to be sold, Kraft would see a similar return on investment. He bought the team for $172 million in 1994, and the franchise is now valued at $6.4 billion. It is the world's second-most valuable sports team behind the Dallas Cowboys ($8 billion), per Forbes.

The Patriots have found immense success under Kraft's ownership, winning six Super Bowls in 10 appearances, earning 19 AFC East titles and making 14 appearances in the AFC Championship Game.

Much of that success came while Tom Brady was New England's quarterback, though. Since Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 campaign, the Patriots are 25-25 and have made the postseason just once (2021 season).

Following a disappointing 2022 season that saw New England finish third in the AFC East with an 8-9 record, Kraft promised that changes would be coming ahead of the 2023 campaign.

One of those changes came in the form of hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator, giving fans some optimism that the team can be better next season. However, that's only one of many moves that New England should make this offseason if it hopes to be more successful in 2023 and beyond.

That said, Kraft isn't used to watching his team lose, so it shouldn't be too long before New England turns things around.