Celtics' Jaylen Brown Uncertain of ASG Status After Suffering Facial Fracture Injury

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After suffering a facial fracture in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown's status for next week's All-Star game availability could be in jeopardy.

"I'm taking it day to day right now," Brown told reporters Sunday. "I'm just letting the swelling go down, letting the pain subside, and then I'll kind of go from there. So, I can't make any determinations long-term because I'm just taking it day to day."

Brown suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Jayson Tatum when chasing after a loose rebound following a missed three-pointer by Brown. Tatum accidentally hit him in the face with his elbow and Brown had to leave the game.

Brown said he plans to wear a mask while his face recovers.

It would be a shame if Brown is unable to participate in the All-Star game in Utah on Feb. 19 as he's having the best season of his career for a Boston team ranked No. 1 in the league and that hopes to make another run to the NBA Finals.

Brown is setting career highs in points (26.5), rebounds (seven) and field-goal percentage (48.7) and was selected as an All-Star reserve by the league's coaches.