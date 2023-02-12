Chiefs' Travis Kelce Explains Why Patrick Mahomes Will Go Down as NFL's 'GOAT'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes Patrick Mahomes will eventually be recognized as the greatest player in NFL history.

Speaking to USA Today's Nate Davis, Kelce explained what makes the two-time NFL MVP better than anyone else in the league:

"His talent level goes far beyond more than his ability to instinctually just go out there. He's playing a step ahead, he's almost playing chess out there in terms of he's got three or four moves already in his pocket depending on what the defense does. That's what's gonna make him the greatest ever to go down. And I love playing with him, and he's non-stop always trying to find ways to make himself better for this team. And you saw that more so this year than any other year that we've played knowing that the pieces were a little bit different in terms of the weapons that he has and the scrutiny that everybody was kinda looking to see how he was gonna take his game to the next level."

This season is arguably the best argument in favor of Mahomes' greatness. He obviously had fantastic seasons before 2022, but this was the first time the Chiefs significantly altered their offensive approach after trading Tyreek Hill last offseason.

Per Jon Abbott of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes ranked in the top five among all quarterbacks in yards per attempt under pressure, EPA per play under pressure, big-time throw percentage and PFF passing grade on deep passes of at least 20 air yards.

Mahomes, who will complete his fifth season as an NFL starter, doesn't yet have the resume to match what Tom Brady accomplished in 23 seasons. But it's easy to see him on that path as he prepares for his third Super Bowl appearance.

The Chiefs have played in the AFC Championship Game every year with Mahomes as their starter. He averages 4,791 passing yards, 38.4 touchdowns and 9.6 interceptions per season.

Mahomes was honored with his second career MVP award this season after leading the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He can become the first player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999 if the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Kelce may be biased in his opinion about Mahomes as his teammate, but the sentiment is hard to disagree with based on what he's already accomplished at 27 years old.