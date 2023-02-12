Kyle Trask Expected by Bucs Players to Get Shot at QB1 After Tom Brady Retirement

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

With Tom Brady calling it a career this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a huge question on their hands: Who will replace him at quarterback?

Don't dismiss Kyle Trask just yet.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that he "caught up with a few Bucs players in Phoenix who believe Trask will get a shot at QB1 for Tampa. The feeling is Trask's draft pedigree as a second-round pick, coupled with a scarcity of realistic options on the market, will get him on the field."

