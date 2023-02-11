Canelo Álvarez, John Ryder Reportedly Finalizing Contract for May 6 Title Fight

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez and John Ryder are reportedly finalizing a contract for a May 6 boxing match with the undisputed 168-pound title on the line.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the site of the fight isn't yet finalized, but it is expected to occur in Álvarez's hometown of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

Coppinger added that while Álvarez is not officially signed to a specific promoter or pay-per-view service, the May 6 bout would be his third consecutive fight under Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing on DAZN.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.