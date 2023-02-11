Report: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Threatens Warriors' 4-Team Trade for Guard

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gary Payton II has failed a physical exam that could put a four-team trade agreed to before Thursday's deadline in jeopardy, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

An exam by the Golden State Warriors staff determined Payton could miss up to three months with a core muscle injury.

The guard spent the first half of the season with the Portland Trail Blazers, but the latest trade would have brought him back to Golden State after spending the previous two years with the team.

Sources told Charania and Slater that Payton "had been playing through pain in Portland" and "added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process."

Blazers GM Joe Cronin said Payton had been cleared to play by the medical staff, per reporter Sean Highkin:

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups echoed those sentiments, per Highkin:

The Warriors have until Saturday to go through with the deal or the entire four-team trade will be rescinded.

The reported deal sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors also received two second-round picks with Portland getting five second-round picks.

Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, but Golden State was seemingly cutting its losses after the center played just 60 games across three seasons. Atlanta added an impact player in Bey, who was averaging 14.8 points per game with the Pistons.

Payton's impact was still not to be overlooked after helping the Warriors win the NBA title last season. The point guard averaged 7.1 points and 1.4 steals per game last season, making a significant impact defensively. Bringing him back at the deadline gave the team another proven option in the rotation and much-needed backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined with a leg injury.

However, the injury could keep him in Portland and affect the entire trade.

Payton underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury in July and it caused him to miss the start of the regular season. The 30-year-old didn't make his debut with the team until Jan. 2, although he's appeared in 15 games since returning.

The guard started in Wednesday's win over the Warriors, scoring nine points in 22 minutes.