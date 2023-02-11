WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10February 11, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10
Where do Jey Uso's loyalties lie?
It was the question at the heart of Friday's SmackDown as The Boodine waited with anxious anticipation for the Right Hand Man to join brother Jimmy for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.
Did Jey show up? Did he do enough to sustain him and his brother's historic reign as the top tag team in pro wresting or did Strowman and Ricochet capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding The Boodline to score the win?
Find out with this recap of Friday's show.
Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Usos (c)
- Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross
Paul Heyman Promo
- "Ever since Brock Lesnar and I conquered The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania, I don't issue predictions, I issue spoilers," Heyman started his promo, setting the tone for the rest of the segment.
- "I didn't know "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes raised an idiot," Heyman insulted Cody Rhodes following their interaction Monday on Raw.
- "It's the reason for our existence. It's why we're here in WWE," Heyman said of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "It's the tribe of which Roman Reigns in the chief."
- "Without these titles, there is no Island of Relevancy."
- "You know what everyone else in The Bloodline knows: Roman Reigns' days as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion are numbered," Zayn told Heyman.
- "You think Jimmy sides with his abusive cousin or do you think he sides with his twin brother whom he shared the womb with?"
- "You look at him like the sun shines out his ass," Zayn said of Heyman's unyielding support of Reigns.
- "Eight nights from tonight at the Elimination Chamber. That is how many nights Roman Reigns has left."
- "Hey Paul, tell Roman he doesn't have to worry about Cody because I am going to take him down."
Paul Heyman's attempt at stopping the bleeding within The Bloodline backfired at the top of Friday's SmackDown as Sami Zayn interrupted and sent a message loudly and clearly to Undisputed WWE Universal champion: The Tribal Chief does not have to worry about Cody Rhodes because he is going to beat him next Saturday in Montreal at Elimination Chamber.
This was not the same kind of promo as Heyman's instant classic with Rhodes Monday on Raw but it was still very good and presented Zayn as someone more confident than he has been in months ahead of a premium live event marquee bout.
The crowd loves Zayn, Heyman did another extraordinary job of selling his words, and WWE knows how to best utilize the underdog from the underground.
The result was a fantastic segment at the top of the show that furthers the No. 1 contender's program with Reigns and created a desire to see the February 18 main event.
Grade
A
Top Moments
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Hit Row; Lacey Evans Dominates
- Backstage, Jimmy Uso repeatedly called his brother, the reality that he may have to defend the tag titles by himself setting in.
Anyone questioning whether Hit Row was poised to be taken seriously as a threat in the tag team division found out Friday as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre steamrolled Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis, essentially squashing the tandem in an uncompetitive match.
The match was one-sided and highlighted the babyfaces before a pre-taped promo from Valhalla set up a match between the brothers of bang and The Viking Raiders for next week.
The takeaway here was meant to be the continuation of Sheamus and McIntyre's feud with Erik and Ivar but it was the utter destruction of Hit Row that really left a lasting impact.
How does Triple H and Co. think any of this helped Top Dolla and Ashante? He probably does not and utilized this segment as a message to the team to elevate their performance or risk falling by the wayside again.
The company has utilized that booking tactic before, with The Viking Raiders, who took what they were given with a few comedic angles back in 2020 and ran with them. It is their work in those segments that likely earned them as many opportunities to succeed as they have.
Now, they are poised to battle two former WWE champions in the most significant match of their careers.
After the match, Lacey Evans hit the ring for a match with Carmen Haress. Like Sheamus and McIntyre, she was dominant, winning a one-sided squash with the Camel Clutch.
Result
McIntyre and Sheamus squashed Hit Row; Evans submitted Haress
Grade
C+ for the tag match; C for Evans' victory
Top Moments