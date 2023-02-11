WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 10

3 of 3

Anyone questioning whether Hit Row was poised to be taken seriously as a threat in the tag team division found out Friday as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre steamrolled Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis, essentially squashing the tandem in an uncompetitive match.

The match was one-sided and highlighted the babyfaces before a pre-taped promo from Valhalla set up a match between the brothers of bang and The Viking Raiders for next week.

The takeaway here was meant to be the continuation of Sheamus and McIntyre's feud with Erik and Ivar but it was the utter destruction of Hit Row that really left a lasting impact.

How does Triple H and Co. think any of this helped Top Dolla and Ashante? He probably does not and utilized this segment as a message to the team to elevate their performance or risk falling by the wayside again.

The company has utilized that booking tactic before, with The Viking Raiders, who took what they were given with a few comedic angles back in 2020 and ran with them. It is their work in those segments that likely earned them as many opportunities to succeed as they have.

Now, they are poised to battle two former WWE champions in the most significant match of their careers.

After the match, Lacey Evans hit the ring for a match with Carmen Haress. Like Sheamus and McIntyre, she was dominant, winning a one-sided squash with the Camel Clutch.

Result

McIntyre and Sheamus squashed Hit Row; Evans submitted Haress

Grade

C+ for the tag match; C for Evans' victory

