Drake Bets $700K on Chiefs to Beat Eagles in Super Bowl 57; $4.5M in Potential Payout

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Drake always wants to be part of the action for sporting events, and he'll have a lot at stake for Super Bowl 57.

The rapper posted his bets for Sunday's game on Instagram, including a $700,000 bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

"My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake 🤞🏽😈 pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none," he said in the caption.

Drake posted seven bets that total over $4.5 million in stakes:

Chiefs to win ($700,000 to win $1.477 million)

Patrick Mahomes first Chiefs TD ($50,000 to win $750,000)

JuJu Smith-Schuster first Chiefs TD ($50,000 to win $500,000)

Chiefs to win both halves ($50,000 to win $250,000)

Chiefs to win each quarter ($30,000 to win $630,000)

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP ($25,000 to win $325,000)

TE to win Super Bowl MVP ($60,000 to win $600,000)

JuJu Smith-Schuster commented "Say less" on the post.

Drake can't win all of his bets as Patrick Mahomes and Smith-Schuster can't both score the Chiefs' first touchdown, but the music star has a lot on the line. You can be certain Drake will be wearing red and cheering hard for the Chiefs on Sunday.