Warriors' Steph Curry Progressing in Leg Injury Rehab; Will Be Reevaluated in 1 Week

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" as he continues to work his way back from his leg injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Curry will be reevaluated in one week.

Injuries have been a problem for Curry this season. He missed 11 consecutive games from Dec. 16 through Jan. 7 due to a left shoulder subluxation.

Curry's return to action lasted 12 games before he suffered another injury. The two-time NBA MVP left the Warriors' 119-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4 in the second half with a knee injury.

The Warriors announced Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane. They didn't issue a timetable for his return but said he would be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

Golden State has done a good job of treading water without Curry. The reigning NBA champions went 6-5 in the 11 games he missed with the shoulder injury.

Injuries and inconsistent performances have put the Warriors in a hole in the standings. They're ninth in the Western Conference at 29-29, but they are only 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed.

When Curry has been on the court this season, he's played as well as he ever has. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range.

Until the Warriors get Curry back, Jordan Poole will continue to take his spot in the starting lineup. He is averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game in 58 appearances this season.