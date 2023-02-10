Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox Named All-Star Game Injury Replacements

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam were named Friday to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.

They will replace Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson, who are out of action because of injuries.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.