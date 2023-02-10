X

    Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox Named All-Star Game Injury Replacements

    Adam WellsFebruary 10, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on February 08, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam were named Friday to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as injury replacements.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    They will replace Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson, who are out of action because of injuries.

