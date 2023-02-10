Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023: Complete List of NFL Inductees to Canton

Alan Schaefer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The temple dedicated to gridiron excellence opened its doors on Thursday night to welcome nine new members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class includes:

Rondé Barber, DB

Darrelle Revis, CB

Joe Thomas, LT

Zach Thomas, LB

DeMarcus Ware, LB

Don Coryell, Coach

Chuck Howley, LB

Joe Klecko, DT

Ken Riley, DB

