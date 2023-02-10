Draymond Green Defends Russell Westbrook After Report About Being 'Vampire' on Lakers

AP Photo/John Hefti

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defended Utah Jazz point guard Russell Westbrook following a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin on NBA Today in which a source told him that the Los Angeles Lakers trading him to Utah was akin to removing "a vampire from the locker room."

Green's full comments on the matter can be found beginning at the 11:50 mark of his latest podcast episode.

He said in part (12:15):

"You better be certain that that is the case. Because that right there could really affect someone's livelihood. That right there could make a team that was like, 'We'll sign Westbrook,' be like, "Ah, but do I want that in my locker room?'

"Because he was in the locker room with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and if he's a vampire in that locker room, then what's he gonna be like in the next locker room?"

The quotes from McMenamin on NBA Today were as follows:

"This was the time to do it. Russell Westbrook was not going to be part of this team after the summer when his contract expired, and also when his contract came off the books the Lakers would have less money to deal with in the free agency period this summer.

"You get younger, you got shooting, you got switchable defenders, and as one source told me, you remove a vampire from the locker room. That meaning, a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room. Russell Westbrook moves on."

Green also said that the "vampire" comment should be backed up with specific examples and facts. He also said (13:51) that "it just felt like a shot at character."

"And me personally, I know Russell Westbrook does not have bad character. I know Russell Westbrook is an incredible dude, so I didn't love that, but again, I can't 100 percent dispel that because I'm not in the locker room."

Nina Westbrook, who is married to Russ, responded on Instagram after the report and said in part:

Westbrook was dealt to the Jazz in a three-team deal that notably sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Mike Conley Jr. to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz are expected to buy out the remainder of Westbrook's contract, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.