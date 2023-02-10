B/R Boxing Rankings for February 2023

1 of 10

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Weight Class: 154 pounds

Titles Held: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO

Jermell Charlo is in search of a super fight.

The 32-year-old Texan has beaten every opponent he's faced in the ring—having avenged both the lone loss and draw on his record—and is one of the sport's few undisputed champions in a consistently chaotic four-belt era.

But he's hardly a household name.

In fact, it's a fair bet that when his name comes up, roughly half of those speaking it might be mistaking him for twin brother (and fellow world champion at 160 pounds) Jermall.

Problem is, that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Though he'd probably prefer to tangle with a high-profile foe climbing the ladder from seven pounds below at welterweight, Charlo is more likely to return to action later this year (after recuperating a broken left hand) against either two-time foe Tony Harrison or unbeaten but comparatively unproven Tim Tszyu.

Charlo was scheduled to face Tszyu, the son of former 140-pound king Kostya Tszyu, in January, but the bout was scuttled by injury. Tszyu chose to set a date with Harrison, with whom Charlo has split a pair of bouts, with the winner penciled in for the title shot.