    Kevin Durant Trade to Suns, Flurry of NBA Deadline Deals Leaves Twitter Exhausted

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 9, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    One of the most exciting NBA trade deadlines in history had fans scrambling to keep up.

    The Brooklyn Nets made the first big splash by sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, but that was only the start of the drama as they also dealt Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns to begin a wild 24 hours before Thursday's deadline.

    Fans reacted to the constant drama on Twitter:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KD → Suns<br>Kyrie → Mavs<br>Russ → Jazz<br>D-Lo → Lakers<br>Pat Bev → Magic<br>Mike Conley → T-Wolves<br>John Wall → Rockets<br>Eric Gordon → Clippers<br>Josh Hart → Knicks<br>Mikal Bridges → Nets<br>James Wiseman → Pistons<br>Saddiq Bey → Hawks<br>Gary Payton II → Warriors<br>Mo Bamba → Lakers<br><br>WOW 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/0G4KKLOedI">pic.twitter.com/0G4KKLOedI</a>

    House of Highlights @HoHighlights

    Me showing my friends all the NBA trades 😅😅 <a href="https://t.co/1oRew9wpNP">pic.twitter.com/1oRew9wpNP</a>

    Chelsea Gray @cgray209

    Sheesh tryna keep up <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/9eiePwITeH">pic.twitter.com/9eiePwITeH</a>

    Casey Decker @CaseyDeckerTV

    nba trade deadline is unreal

    Beau Beech @beaubeech02

    NBA trade deadline is lit this year 😂

    Troy Simons @ImUpNext3

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> just went stupid with all these trades💯🔥🔥🔥

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    PENCILS DOWN <br><br>THE NBA TRADE DEADLINE HAS PASSED <a href="https://t.co/McqlGpm9no">pic.twitter.com/McqlGpm9no</a>

    Dan Alegria @danalegriajr

    The dude responsible for updating rosters on NBA 2K right now. <a href="https://t.co/hCoQr7mCRy">pic.twitter.com/hCoQr7mCRy</a>

    𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 @KwaniALunis

    Me every NBA trade deadline: <a href="https://t.co/kbPHbjFMdH">pic.twitter.com/kbPHbjFMdH</a>

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Us, after every NBA trade today: <a href="https://t.co/u6IZiHgV95">pic.twitter.com/u6IZiHgV95</a>

    Devin Walker @Devin_Walker2

    the NBA is the best reality show.

    spencer richey @spencerichey18

    trying to keep up with the NBA trade deadline <a href="https://t.co/czIpRjKKrC">pic.twitter.com/czIpRjKKrC</a>

    One of the most interesting storylines during the final day was the constant movement of second-round picks. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks for Jae Crowder, while five second-round picks changed hands in the James Wiseman deal.

    There were a lot of jokes about this leaguewide strategy:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    NBA teams handing out five second-round picks every trade <a href="https://t.co/cnlHvcRAmx">pic.twitter.com/cnlHvcRAmx</a>

    Slevin Kelevra @DrunkUncTony

    Second round picks the new PPP loans

    Leigh Ellis @LeighEllis

    Sources: There are no more second round picks left to be traded.

    Steven Castillo @STEEEZUSCHRIST

    For Valentine's Day I'm giving my girl 5 second round picks

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    You think my landlord will take 4 second round picks for rent?

    Eric Walden @tribjazz

    You just got traded by your team for five second-round picks. Just thought you'd want to know.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    NBA teams passing five 2nd round picks to each other <a href="https://t.co/YhcQvA5TVz">pic.twitter.com/YhcQvA5TVz</a>

    Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

    How many second round picks is LeBron James worth?

    Nat Newell @NatJNewell

    The NBA will need to expand the draft to three rounds so teams will have more picks to trade.

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    2nd round picks are nba gm's love language

    Zach Brunner @FantasyFlurry

    I feel like a McChicken would cost at least two 2nd-Rd picks in the NBA <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATradeDeadline?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATradeDeadline</a>

    Not every trade was significant, but there were several big names moved during the past week.

    Fans had a lot to say about Irving, Durant and Russell Westbrook being on the move:

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Annnd it's over. <br>After all the dealing, <a href="https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKSportsbook</a> has the Celtics as still the favorites to win the title this year at +350, but the Suns leapt up to the No. 2 spot, going from +1800 to +425 post Durant trade. 👀

    Troydan @Troydan

    Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. Russell Westbrook to the Jazz.<br><br>This the craziest NBA trade deadline ever

    Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

    I don't think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer.

    Kyle Irving @KyleIrv_

    Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant all being traded at the deadline is mind blowing<br><br>Some fantasy basketball or 2K season mode type stuff

    Holden Krusemark @HoldenKrusemark

    Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook traded on the same day <a href="https://t.co/MuEBMpG3tc">pic.twitter.com/MuEBMpG3tc</a>

    Jim Crandell @JimCrandell

    Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook...among the biggest names in the game, and all traded...the NBA is a crazy league....

    It all adds to one of the most memorable weeks of NBA action in recent memory and a significantly shifted league landscape.