Edge, Beth Phoenix Defeat Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

In a mixed tag team grudge match, the husband-and-wife duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Edge and Phoenix hit Bálor with the Shatter Machine for the win despite previous interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Prior to that, Phoenix and Ripley hit Bálor and Edge, respectively, with powerbombs.

Ever since The Judgment Day brought in Bálor and turned on Edge in June, The Rated-R Superstar has made it his goal to destroy the stable he was responsible for creating in the first place.

His first opportunity to do so came at Extreme Rules in October when he faced the Irishman in an "I Quit" match. Phoenix got involved in an attempt to neutralize Ripley, but that proved to be her husband's undoing.

When Ripley took out Phoenix with brass knuckles and threatened to hit her with a con-chair-to, Edge gave up, handing Bálor the victory. Despite that concession, Mami still executed the move on The Glamazon, and The Judgment Day put her partner on the shelf as well.

Both Edge and Phoenix disappeared from television for a few months after that before resurfacing at the Royal Rumble in January.

Edge was a surprise entrant in the men's Rumble match, and he eliminated both Bálor and Damian Priest, but they managed to oust the veteran from outside the ring with help from Mysterio inside.

That led to a brawl between Edge and the group on the ramp, and Phoenix emerged from backstage to hit Ripley with a devastating spear.

While the Australian was less than 100 percent due to that, she went on to win the women's Rumble match from the No. 1 spot later in the night, setting the stage for a WrestleMania 39 contest between her and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair.

The WWE Hall of Famers continued to take aim at The Judgment Day in the weeks that followed, which led to the mixed tag team match becoming official for Elimination Chamber.

Ripley will look to move on from Saturday's loss and refocus on her upcoming WrestleMania match against Flair, but it remains possible Bálor, Priest and Mysterio will attempt to get revenge on Edge between now and The Showcase of the Immortals on April 1-2.

