Islam Makhachev: Conor McGregor 'For Sure' Retires from UFC If He Loses to Chandler

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev thinks Conor McGregor's next fight could be his last, depending on the result.

Speaking to reporters at UFC 284 media day, Makhachev said McGregor "is going to retire for sure" if he loses to Michael Chandler.

UFC president Dana White announced last week that McGregor and Chandler will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, leading to a showdown between the two superstars.

The date and location have not yet been determined for the bout, but it will take place after TUF's season is finished in August.

The Ringer's Ariel Helwani (h/t Ryan Harkness of MMAMania.com) reported the fight will be contested at the 170-pound welterweight limit. McGregor and Chandler have primarily fought in the lightweight division throughout their careers.

McGregor hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in January 2021. The Notorious suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula late in the first round, resulting in the ringside doctor stopping the bout.

It was the third loss for McGregor in his last four fights. He had a total of three losses in his first 24 career fights from 2008 to '16.

Makhachev's comments could be a calculated attempt to build toward a fight with McGregor. He is the 155-pound champion, and McGregor is a former lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, a longtime rival of McGregor, was Makhachev's coach for a period of time following his retirement. There would be plenty of storylines to build a main-event fight around if McGregor decides to continue his career after the Chandler bout.

Makhachev is set to defend his title against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night.