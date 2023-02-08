Rob Gronkowski 'Done' with Playing in NFL; Would Sign Ceremonial Patriots Contract

Set Number: X164295 TK1

Rob Gronkowski has no plans of coming out of retirement to play in the NFL again, and the former tight end admitted this week that he's open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots, which drafted him in 2010.

Gronkowski said, via The Athletic's Jeff Howe:

"If it was offered and presented, it would definitely be a possibility. I love New England. I loved my time there. I learned so much. I love Mr. Kraft. I love the whole organization, coach (Bill) Belichick, everyone. I've learned so much there over the nine years. If that was presented in my case, that would definitely be something to consider because of just how much that place means to me for the rest of my life."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has openly expressed his desire to have seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady sign a one-day contract to retire with the franchise he helped win six titles.

"We're going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots," Kraft told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday. "Hopefully we'll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons … We'll be at 25 years since the first Super Bowl [in a few years]. But he's a very special person. He's been … I like to say 'like a brother' to me, but really a son, and he's pretty special."

However, Kraft hasn't discussed the possibility of Gronkowski signing a one-day contract to retire a Patriot, likely because he didn't realize the former tight end would be open to the idea.

Gronkowski has been vocal about how difficult it was to play for the Patriots in the past. During an appearance on FanDuel's Up & Adams show (h/t MassLive's Chris Mason) last month, he said playing for the Patriots was tough, but that it got a lot tougher if they lost a game, which he said felt like "super depression."

The four-time Super Bowl champion also said on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce last month that he has begun rooting for his hometown Buffalo Bills, one of New England's biggest rivals.

Still, Gronkowski is a Patriot at heart. In nine seasons with New England from 2010-2018, he won three Super Bowls with the franchise, earned five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pros. He also caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Gronkowski only ever played with Brady as his quarterback. If both players have the opportunity to sign one-day deals to retire as Patriots, it could come in the form of a big ceremony at Gillette Stadium, which would come as a surprise to none.