Tom Brady Career Celebration Eyed by Patriots; Could Sign Ceremonial 1-Day Contract

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been vocal about wanting to get Tom Brady to retire as a member of the franchise, and it's seeming more and more like a possibility.

Kraft told NBC 10 Boston's Malcolm Johnson on Tuesday that he has spoken with Brady and a celebration of his Patriots' career will take place in New England. It could include the veteran signal-caller signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the franchise win numerous AFC East titles and six Super Bowl championships in that span.

If the 45-year-old signs an honorary one-day contract to retire a Patriot, it will cap off what was a remarkable career for the eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer.