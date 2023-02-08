Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Bijan Robinson Headline 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invites

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NFL has formally invited 319 prospects to take part in the 2023 Scouting Combine.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Texas running back Bijan Robinson are the headline prospects who received an invite from the league to participate in the annual evaluation event.

There aren't any real surprises among the group of invitees. All of the top prospects in this year's draft are invited to Indianapolis.

Much of the attention on Young will be around his measurements, assuming he weighs in at the event.

During the Senior Bowl last week in Mobile, Alabama, The Athletic's Jeff Howe noted the consensus among team executives is that Young is the best quarterback in the 2023 draft but "there are undeniably some nerves over his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame as it relates to his durability at the professional level."

Howe added that Florida's Anthony Richardson impressed scouts with his running ability last season, but he's "still raw" with only 13 career college starts.

Robinson's status in this year's draft is fascinating because of his positional value at running back. He's the fourth-ranked prospect overall by B/R's NFL scouting department, behind only defensive standouts Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter and Myles Murphy.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Robinson to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 26 overall pick in his first mock draft.

A total of 12 Georgia players received an invite from the NFL, including quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas on Jan. 29.

The 2022 Bulldogs set a modern draft record with 15 players selected in seven rounds, including five in round one.

Even though 319 players have received invitations, not all of them will go through a full workout. Some of them might even decide to skip the event altogether because they feel secure with their draft positioning.

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 28 through March 6.