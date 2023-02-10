NBA Power Rankings: Post-Trade Deadline Edition

0 of 32

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

With a wild trade deadline week that included deals for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook in the rearview, it's time to once again take stock of the NBA.

As always, we'll use the tried-and-true cocktail that includes championship chances, numbers, recent performance and subjectivity as our guides.

But this week, there's an extra ingredient. Of course, the Phoenix Suns will get a boost for adding KD (even though he's not back from injury yet). A number of other trades will impact where teams land too. In fact, that has to be one of this week's bigger factors.

So, with the typical pleasantries out of the way, it's time to dive in.