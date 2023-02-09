Winners and Losers from Lakers' 3-Team Russell Westbrook-D'Angelo Russell Trade

1 of 5

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

There's no doubt that the Lakers got significantly better on Wednesday.

Westbrook has had a pretty solid campaign as a reserve. He deserves credit for buying into that role in a way many figured he couldn't. But the fit with him, LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been awful from the jump—as most predicted.

On that front alone, L.A. improved.

D-Lo isn't the most consistent outside shooter in the league, but since the start of 2020-21, he's averaged 2.8 made threes with a 36.8 conversion rate. Both of those numbers would be single-season career highs for Westbrook, and he's nowhere near those marks in 2022-23.

Having a point guard who commands respect at the three-point line always should've been a priority for L.A.'s front office, and this deal suggests it finally is.

And of course, D-Lo isn't the only player headed to the Lakers who'll help. They would've been winners with a straight swap of Russell for Westbrook, but they're also getting Beasley (14.1 points, 3.1 threes and a 37.6 three-point percentage over the last three seasons) and Vanderbilt, who can defend multiple positions and always rebounds with relentless energy.

This season, those three have combined for 6.9 estimated wins (the cumulative variant of Dunks and Threes' highly trusted all-in-one metric). Westbrook, Toscano-Anderson and Jones have combined for 2.2.

The Lakers just replaced one ill-fitting rotation player with three who can help right now.