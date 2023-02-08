Nets' Cam Thomas Becomes Youngest in NBA History to Post 3 Straight 40-point Games

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Brooklyn Nets became the focal point of the NBA in recent days after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. But Cam Thomas has earned some of your attention, too.

The 21-year-old guard became the youngest player in NBA history to post three straight 40-point games on Tuesday after putting up 43 points in a 116-112 loss against the Phoenix Suns.

Thomas started his hot streak with 44 points in just 29 minutes against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. He then went for 47 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Sadly for the Nets, the team is just 1-2 in those contests. Without Thomas, however, the results likely would have been far more lopsided.

The second-year player hasn't exactly been a scoring menace this season, averaging 9.5 points and 1.4 assists in 15.2 minutes per game. But with Irving gone and Thomas cooking, he may have earned himself some additional playing time as the season continues.

Obviously, the incoming Spencer Dinwiddie will eat into some of those minutes. And once Kevin Durant returns—if he isn't traded, that is—he'll be the focal point of Brooklyn's offense once more.

But Thomas surely has turned heads. Scoring 40 points in an NBA game, period, is impressive. Doing it three straight times is next level. And being the youngest player in history to do it is downright incredible.

Just look at the company he's keeping:

If Thomas eventually takes the leap into stardom, his recent 40-point outbursts will likely be looked at as the first chapter in that journey. At the very least, he's suddenly become a player who will be important for the Nets down the stretch.

And a player the rest of the NBA won't be caught off guard by going forward. Thomas is firmly on everybody's radar now.