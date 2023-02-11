Bryan Danielson vs. Rush and Top 3 WWE and AEW Matches for the Week of February 11

0 of 4

AEW

We're back with the top three WWE and AEW matches from the week of February 11.

Both companies have pay-per-views on the horizon, so we have seen a lot of time devoted to building up the cards for both WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18 and AEW Revolution on March 5.

Bryan Danielson had another hurdle placed in his path by MJF, and that hurdle goes by the name of Rush.

Bayley and Becky Lynch finally had the cage match of which we were robbed from Raw XXX, and The Elite put the Trios Championships on the line against Top Flight and AR Fox.

Let's take a look at why each of these matches stood out.