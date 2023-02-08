Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Attend Lakers-Thunder as LeBron James Pursues Scoring Record

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to attend Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, with LeBron James trailing Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points by just 35 points.

Abdul-Jabbar is clearly rooting for James to surpass him, tweeting the following on LeBron's birthday in December:

"I've been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years," Abdul-Jabbar told CNN's Don Lemon in late January. "I'm excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it, and I hope he carries it even longer than I did."

Soon enough, the NBA will have a new all-time scoring leader. It would be a special moment if the torch was passed in Los Angeles—where both men have played for the Lakers—with Abdul-Jabbar in attendance.