Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Attend Lakers-Thunder as LeBron James Pursues Scoring Record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Attend Lakers-Thunder as LeBron James Pursues Scoring RecordFebruary 8, 2023
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to attend Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, with LeBron James trailing Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points by just 35 points.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be at the game as well, as the NBA's guest. LeBron's former CLE coach Ty Lue, now coach of LAC, previously said he planned to come for James' record breaker. With the Clippers off tonight, will he be here? "Hell yeah," Lue told ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/mAmElkADfa">https://t.co/mAmElkADfa</a>
Abdul-Jabbar is clearly rooting for James to surpass him, tweeting the following on LeBron's birthday in December:
"I've been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years," Abdul-Jabbar told CNN's Don Lemon in late January. "I'm excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it, and I hope he carries it even longer than I did."
Soon enough, the NBA will have a new all-time scoring leader. It would be a special moment if the torch was passed in Los Angeles—where both men have played for the Lakers—with Abdul-Jabbar in attendance.