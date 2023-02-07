Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday.

Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

The timing of the hire could depend on whether the Colts want to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who will be busy over the next few days preparing for the Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Steichen interviewed for the position Saturday and noted the Colts could wait to name their head coach until after the Chiefs or Eagles lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Steichen is far from alone in a crowded list of candidates.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk listed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia as other options who could land the job.

Indianapolis has already completed a second round of interviews, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Irsay was more involved in the most recent cycle and spent one-on-one time with candidates during interviews that lasted up to 12 hours.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic noted the AFC South team may even conduct a third round of interviews as the thorough process continues.

While the Colts are coming off a disappointing 4-12-1 showing during the 2022 campaign, there is plenty to like from a potential coach's perspective. They have the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming draft and could look to select a franchise quarterback either at their slot or by trading up.

That would give the new head coach the chance to form a new partnership that could define the immediate future for the franchise. Throw in running back Jonathan Taylor and a relatively weak AFC South division, and there is a path to quick contention with the right moves.

But one of the biggest moves will be hiring the next coach, and Colts fans will have to wait for days for that to happen.