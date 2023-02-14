Report: Damian Lillard and All Contestants Revealed for 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The contestants for the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest have reportedly been revealed, with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard leading the eight-player field.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium relayed the group of contestants at All-Star Weekend:

Lillard is making his third appearance in the shooting exhibition after previously taking part in the event in 2014 and 2019. But the 32-year-old is still chasing his first victory.

The 2014 event saw Lillard post the third-highest points total in the first round with 18, but he didn't make the final because Bradley Beal and Marco Belinelli finished in the top two.

This has been a terrific bounce-back season for the Blazers point guard, though, after injuries limited him to 29 games in 2021-22. He is averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game on 37.5 percent three-point shooting.

Lillard's 11.0 three-point attempts per game ranks second in the NBA, behind Stephen Curry's 11.4. Curry (4.9) and Klay Thompson (4.2) are the only players making more three-pointers per game than the Portland player (4.1).

Buddy Hield, the 2020 3-Point champion, will be making his third career appearance in the event. He made a walk-off three on his final shot to defeat Devin Booker in the final three years ago.

The Indiana Pacers forward is having one of the best shooting seasons of his career. He is making 42.3 percent of his three-pointers on 9.0 attempts per game.

Hield declined an invitation to defend his title during the 2021 All-Star Weekend because he wanted to spend time with his family. This will be his first time participating in the 3-Point Contest representing the Pacers.

The 2023 3-Point Contest will be part of All-Star Saturday night on Feb. 18 from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.