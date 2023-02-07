NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry and More

NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry and MoreFebruary 7, 2023
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to have a much harder time finding a trade partner for Ben Simmons than they did for Kyrie Irving.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell), Simmons "has no value around the league right now in any potential deal."
Simmons' value has plummeted since he joined the Nets as the key return piece in the James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers before last season's deadline.
The low desire to make a trade for Simmons across the league could leave the Nets with the former No. 1 overall pick after the trade deadline passes on Thursday.
Brooklyn has to find a way to make its current roster work after the Irving deal so that it can contend in the Eastern Conference against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia.
Another Eastern Conference contender could deal its point guard, as the Miami Heat are "open" to a potential Kyle Lowry trade, per the Miami Herald.
Miami comes into Tuesday with a 3.5-game deficit to the Nets for the No. 5 seed in the East, and it may be adding by subtracting if it can find the right deal for Lowry.
Ben Simmons "Holds No Trade Value"
The rumors surrounding Ben Simmons' lack of trade value should surprise no one that has followed his career.
Simmons is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in his first season with Brooklyn. All of those totals are career lows.
The three-time NBA All-Star missed the last five games for the Nets. That marks his third stretch of missing at least four games in a row this season.
In theory, Simmons would be the ideal distributor for the scorers inside the Nets lineup, but that has not come to fruition on a consistent basis.
It would make sense for Brooklyn to try to get something in return for Simmons on the trade market so that it can move forward with Kevin Durant as the focus of the team.
Spencer Dinwiddie, who was acquired with Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving deal, can take over the ball-handling responsibilities. His two best assisting seasons came while in Brooklyn.
When healthy, the Nets can trot out a starting five of Dinwiddie, Durant, Royce O'Neale, Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton. Joe Harris, Seth Curry, T.J. Warren and Cam Thomas can make up a strong second unit. Thomas' back-to-back 40-point games should get him into the rotation more with Irving gone.
The Nets do not necessarily need Simmons in their lineup because of their depth. O'Neale and Finney-Smith could take on the defensive responsibilities that Simmons would have when on the court.
Brooklyn can't be guaranteed that the top version of Simmons will show up at any point for the rest of the season. If that were to happen, the Nets would have a top-tier defender and distributor who could make them even deeper when fully healthy.
The fifth-place team in the Eastern Conference may have to find a role for Simmons in the reconfigured lineup if no one wants him on the trade market. Brooklyn might have to attach a draft pick or two to Simmons to get rid of him, if that is the goal.
Philadelphia has already won the Harden-Simmons trade because of Simmons' regression, and Brooklyn would be smart to at least try to convince other teams across the league that the 26-year-old has some value left in his game so that the franchise can move on with its Durant-led roster.
Miami "Open" to Kyle Lowry Deal
Miami's exploration of potential Kyle Lowry trades makes sense in its current situation.
At 36, Lowry is not the scoring dynamo he was when he was at his peak with the Toronto Raptors.
Lowry is averaging 12 points per game this season, which is 5.2 points off the total he posted with Toronto in 2020-21.
Lowry posted a single-digit point total in six of his last eight games, and he contributed only two assists in four of those contests.
Miami could afford to deal Lowry because of his waning production and the presence of Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro in the lineup. Both players could share the ball-handling responsibilities with Jimmy Butler if Lowry departs.
However, the Heat may find few suitors on the trade market because of Lowry's contract. He is in the second year of a three-year, $85 million deal, per Spotrac.
Even if Lowry returned to his Toronto scoring form, it would be difficult for a team to justify adding his contract because of his age.
The Los Angeles Clippers, or other contenders in need of help at point guard, could work out a deal with the Heat in which Miami pays part of the contract, or extra compensation is attached to ease the financial burden of Lowry's deal.
Miami does not have to make a Lowry trade before Thursday. The Heat could benefit from his playoff experience in the race to keep the No. 6 seed.
A deal is at least worth exploring because of the contract he carries and the drop-off in production this season.
Bulls "Do Not Intend to Trade Core Players"
The Chicago Bulls could shake up the trade deadline by putting Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on the market.
However, that does not seem to be the messaging coming out of the Bulls front office.
According to ESPN.com's Jamal Collier, the Bulls "do not intend to trade core players this week."
Chicago's experiment to partner LaVine, DeRozan and Nikola Vučević has not gone as planned. The Bulls enter Tuesday in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a two-game lead over the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
The Bulls are stuck in neutral with their star trio, all of whom are making over $22 million this season, per Spotrac.
Chicago should not be competing for a play-in spot with the top-end talent on its roster, but since it is, trades could be considered to blow up the project and add younger talent.
The positive spin on the Bulls' current situation is that they are just 2.5 games adrift of the Heat for the No. 6 seed. Hosting in the play-in round or getting into the top six in the East are reasonable goals.
The potential to go on a run and land a higher playoff spot outweighs the desire to deal stars and start from scratch again. That feels like the correct move right now with the few playoff spots ahead of the Bulls within reach.