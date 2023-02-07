NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Reports on Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry and More

1 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The rumors surrounding Ben Simmons' lack of trade value should surprise no one that has followed his career.

Simmons is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in his first season with Brooklyn. All of those totals are career lows.

The three-time NBA All-Star missed the last five games for the Nets. That marks his third stretch of missing at least four games in a row this season.

In theory, Simmons would be the ideal distributor for the scorers inside the Nets lineup, but that has not come to fruition on a consistent basis.

It would make sense for Brooklyn to try to get something in return for Simmons on the trade market so that it can move forward with Kevin Durant as the focus of the team.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who was acquired with Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving deal, can take over the ball-handling responsibilities. His two best assisting seasons came while in Brooklyn.

When healthy, the Nets can trot out a starting five of Dinwiddie, Durant, Royce O'Neale, Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton. Joe Harris, Seth Curry, T.J. Warren and Cam Thomas can make up a strong second unit. Thomas' back-to-back 40-point games should get him into the rotation more with Irving gone.

The Nets do not necessarily need Simmons in their lineup because of their depth. O'Neale and Finney-Smith could take on the defensive responsibilities that Simmons would have when on the court.

Brooklyn can't be guaranteed that the top version of Simmons will show up at any point for the rest of the season. If that were to happen, the Nets would have a top-tier defender and distributor who could make them even deeper when fully healthy.

The fifth-place team in the Eastern Conference may have to find a role for Simmons in the reconfigured lineup if no one wants him on the trade market. Brooklyn might have to attach a draft pick or two to Simmons to get rid of him, if that is the goal.

Philadelphia has already won the Harden-Simmons trade because of Simmons' regression, and Brooklyn would be smart to at least try to convince other teams across the league that the 26-year-old has some value left in his game so that the franchise can move on with its Durant-led roster.